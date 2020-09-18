Fluid Eye® Ends Unexpected Operational Downtimes for Heavy Industry and Logistics Sectors
Unexpected downtimes cost industries $650 billion a year. Fluid Eye® makes maintenance intelligent, help target zero downtime and cut waste oil streams in half.JYVäSKYLä, FINLAND, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluid Intelligence Ltd. is releasing a new version of its highly successful Fluid Eye® oil performance monitoring solution. Unexpected production interruptions cost industrial companies hundreds of billions of dollars each year. Much of these challenges relate to lubrication oil especially in rotating machines and hydraulic systems. Parallel to operational and capital costs heavy industry and logistics sectors consume over 40 million tons of new lubrication oil each year. This generates a massive stream of waste oils.
Fluid Eye® sees inside of oil flow in real-time on a totally new detail level. It detects various impurity and wear particle sizes and types with its machine vision, chemical changes that degrade oil and many other critical factors. The solution’s smart AI-based analytics generates root-cause and failure mode analysis. It also speaks to its user by giving a concrete action recommendations to mitigate potential risks in very early phase. It’s plug&play making it easy to deploy for both online monitoring and sample-based use case purposes.
Fluid Eye® solution has prevented several bearing, gearbox or other mechanical failures and premature oil changes. In 60% of the events the customer hasn’t experienced any extra downtime days and average cost saving per event is on hundred thousand level in dollars.
Fluid Intelligence's customer, Nordzucker’s Power plant manager Toni Jokela: “Fluid Eye® Trend has increased reliability through real-time visibility to the process critical turbine oil’s performance. Like in this case our goal is to identify problems early as possible and intervene to potential operational malfunctions in advance.”
The solution is ideal for raw material and energy production, process industries, logistics and material handling sectors. With Fluid Eye® industrial companies can minimize unexpected downtimes, save in costs and cut waste oil streams in half.
About Fluid Intelligence Ltd.
Fluid Intelligence Ltd. helps heavy industry and logistics companies to minimize unexpected operational interruptions and cut waste oil streams in half in a cost-effective manner. Fluid Eye®, an AI powered online oil performance monitoring solution, makes maintenance intelligent and helps industrial companies to target zero downtime. Fluid Intelligence’s team is a group of experts with backgrounds in lubrication, heavy industries and digitalization. The company was founded in 2016 and its headquarters is in Jyväskylä, Finland.
