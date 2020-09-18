Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch Invades New York City September 20 – October 6
I’m so excited to return to New York City to find my Baby Daddy,” says Tokyo. “Seriously it’s my home away from home and I’m ready to connect and have some fun”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch will be invading New York City from Sunday, September 20 to Tuesday, October 6 and will be available for stand-up comedy spots and media interviews.
“I’m so excited to return to New York City to find my Baby Daddy,” says Tokyo. “Seriously it’s my home away from home and I’m ready to connect and have some fun.”
The latest episode of Tokyo’s Hooking From Home podcast features comedian Jon Laster where they discussed their own intimacy and the pros and cons of performing clean.
Recently Tokyo was delighted to have one of her musical idols, funk legend Bootsy Collins send her a special shout out on Twitter https://twitter.com/Bootsy_Collins/status/1302284934523035648
You may listen to the latest episode here https://youtu.be/K1zCXC3pt78
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
Hookimg From Home Episode 22