Sonya Songer of Bossy HR to be Featured on Close Up Radio

REDLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secret to human resources is the same rule we should all live by: the golden rule. Treat people how you would want to be treated. Unfortunately too many business owners are more concerned with making money, that it doesn’t occur to them to think about the people helping them make that money.

Internal HR departments ensure organizations are following rules. Sonya Songer is the founder of Bossy HR, specializing in human resources consultation for small businesses.

“The stigma for human resources professionals is that they're bossy. They're always telling people what they can and cannot do,” says Sonya. “I just decided to lean into it, because ultimately, while you don't necessarily want to be “bossy,” you need to ensure you're maintaining compliance for your organization, to avoid the pitfalls of legal actions and turnover.

According to Sonya, most small business owners struggle with human resources because they lack knowledge about the law.

While Sonya has spent most of her career specializing in healthcare, including organizations that work with developmentally disabled individuals, she says human resources is human resources and the law is the law and it is applied to every single industry.

“People trying to start their business or who have been running their business never really took the time to think about compliance and performance management,” says Sonya. “This gives me the opportunity to share my knowledge with new business owners and entrepreneurs, bringing that broad understanding of how to put strategies and plans in place so it has a long lasting effect.”

Sonya’s client population are typically small businesses and entrepreneurs that don't necessarily have the resources yet to hire an internal person. Many of these business owners don't think clearly about human resources issues until they get a wake-up call and they suddenly have no choice but to take it seriously.

“Compliance is your obligation, not that of your employee,” says Sonya. “Too often I’m coming in to rectify a situation that could've easily been prevented had they taken human resources seriously from the beginning when they decided that they were going to have employees. Get it right the first time. If you can get it right the first time you don't have to worry about paying expensive legal fees.”

