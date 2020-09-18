No Tricks, Just Treats - The Cake Girl has Virtual Halloween Celebrations Handled
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time of virtual parties, one of America's busiest and spookiest holidays won't be the same this year. But, not to worry... a Tampa, FL bakery has a sweet treat that ships right to your doorstep! ...or to someone else if you would like to send a treat their way!
If you have had enough with the tricks that 2020 has played on all of us, then these treats won't disappoint. The Cake Girl has just introduced their Halloween Crave'n Cups. This year's flavors are an all vanilla and a vanilla and chocolate combination. These Crave'n Cups (cake in a jar) will be available all October long! And, the best part is the UPS man will be the one knocking on your door with these treats!
"It is our hope that this spooky sweet treat will lift up a lot of peoples spirits," said Kirby Lavallee, Chief Success Coach at The Cake Girl. Not only are these treats delicious and perfect for all ages, they are also individually packaged, so they are perfect for gift giving as well as keeping you safe! "
They are available for purchase online at www.thecakegirl.com by clicking order now. They come in packages of 4 or 8 and can ship anywhere in the USA. More information is available online or by calling The Cake Girl at 813-360-0909.
Are you in the Tampa Bay Area? Special Edition Spooky Explosion Cakes will also be available in October! Call or email us for details! info@thecakegirl.com
Media Contact:
Kirby Lavallee
813-842-4936
kirby@thecakegirl.com
