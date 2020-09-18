Carbon Stones Make Beautiful, Lightweight Jewelry

MARANELLO, ITALY, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry designer Simone Perfetti has taken his experience working with carbon fiber materials in the race car industry to the world of jewelry. Making great use of this unique, lightweight material, he has developed a new line of necklaces handcrafted from pieces of carbon fiber. The result is a collection of pieces that are as beautiful as they are unexpected.

Surprisingly, carbon fiber is not a solid material like many people expect. In fact, it is more akin to a fabric. When combined with epoxy resin, this material becomes solid without being heavy, making it an excellent choice for jewelry-making. Each piece in the Carbon Stones collection is designed to resemble a classic gemstone, giving it an air of elegance and sophistication.

Customers can choose among three primary designs: square, polygon, and arrowhead. Each piece is hand-molded and -polished to give it a lustrous shine. The handcrafted nature of these necklaces means that each is truly one of a kind, though they may appear similar at first glance. Even the individual fibers in the material's weave are visible on the surfaces and around the edges of the "stones."

In addition to the large primary "stone," each necklace includes a durable leather or hemp cord with a sturdy silver-plated closure. It comes in a small jute bag to protect the stone from scratches and other damage when not being worn. And since the surface is naturally scratch-resistant, the storage bag simply provides an additional layer of protection.

To help bring Carbon Stones jewelry to the market, Perfetti has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $295, which it had already surpassed at the time of this release. With more than 40 days remaining in the campaign, Perfetti is on track to vastly exceed his funding goals, enabling him to continue to develop new designs.

Campaign backers can get a Carbon Stone necklace for just $32. Packages containing multiple necklaces are also available. For contributions of $118 or more, backers can even design their own Carbon Stone, creating the stone's overall shape. At the $160 level, campaign contributors can have two stones made in their custom design. Backers can expect to receive their rewards between November and March 2021.

