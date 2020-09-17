MEDIA RELEASE: Hawaiʻi National Guard Medical Task Force praised by Governor

News Release Posted on Sep 17, 2020 in Main

MEDIA RELEASE

#2020-010 Sep. 17, 2020 For Immediate Release

Hawaiʻi National Guard Medical Task Force praised by Governor

HONOLULU- The Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Joint Task Force, the activated portion of the Guard assisting the in the state’s response to COVID-19, has a specialized medical unit that was recognized by Governor David Ige today for all of their missions within the community.

Task Force Medical has been on the frontlines in Hawaiʻi’s fight against the pandemic. About 60 strong and made up of medical professionals, first responders, military medics, military planners, college students and more, this small unit has accomplished big things.

Task Force Medical is a driving force behind the scenes working in partnership with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health Public Health Nurses, Department of Safety, and the Hawaii Public Housing Authority. Embedded with these partners, at times, they were in low-income housing areas, wearing scrubs and though some citizens may not have known they were being helped by a Soldier or an Airman.

Some of the locations TF Med operated in include: high-risk/public housing, homeless camps, senior living communities and most recently OCCC. Their ability to conduct N95 fit testing, COVID Education and trainings assisted healthcare workers by enabling them to effectively protect themselves as they continue serving the public on the frontlines of this pandemic.

Some stats of their accomplishments include (as of 14SEP2020):

Types of Support Conducted within the Community Stats Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority 14 sites on Oahu 21 visits to ʻOahu Community Correctional Center 2304 swabs of inmates & staff Public Health Education & Community Outreach 7832 residents COVID-19 Nasopharyngeal swabs 4308 swabbed N95 Masks Fit Testing 667 persons Keʻehi Lagoon Provisional Outdoor Screening Triage 319 homeless patients served Guardsmen served for behavioral health, wellness checks and stress mitigation 3293

Additional sites: Maluhia Nursing Home; Roselani Place – Maui Assisted Living Community; Aloha Nursing Center Rehab (Kaneohe); UH Manoa Nurse & Dental Hygiene Faculty; Pohai Nani; Department of Education’s School Health Aids; Institute for Human Services (IHS); Honolulu Police Department. Other Community Housing Education and Swabbing areas visited were Kamehameha IV Housing Area, Kuhio Park Terrace, Puʻuwai Momi, Kekaulike and etc.

See links below for b-roll from today and other footage of Task Force Medical.

Media Contact:

MAJ (RET) Jeff Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawai‘i, Dept. of Defense

808-441-7000

[email protected]

Today’s footage:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/767476/hawaii-governor-visits-hawaii-national-guard-medical-task-force

Surge testing:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/765193/hawaii-national-guard-assist-city-and-county-honolulu-covid-19-pandemic-testing-surge

Mobile testing:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/754480/beyond-front-lines

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/754479/hawaii-national-guard-task-force-medical-food-drive

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/767499/hawaii-stands-up-medical-task-force-covid-19-response