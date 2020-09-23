Oral Surgery San Francisco Announces Post on Wisdom Teeth Removal and the Need for a Specialized Oral Surgeon
Oral Surgery San Francisco prides itself in offering a complete suite of oral surgery options in the Bay Area. The new post explains some of the key issues.
We do many wisdom teeth extractions here in our San Francisco practice,"”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Surgery San Francisco, serving the Bay Area and led by Dr. Alex Rabinovich, DDS, MD, is proud to announce a new post in its series on the need for clients to do their homework when selecting an oral surgeon to remove their wisdom teeth. While wisdom teeth extraction is a very common procedure, patients are still advised to reach out for a consultation and to compare various oral surgeons in San Francisco.
"We do many wisdom teeth extractions here in our San Francisco practice," explained Dr. Rabinovich. "That volume makes us savvy on how the procedure should go, and prepared for when things are a little out of the ordinary. We strongly encourage patients to not just take a single recommendation but to reach out to us for a consultation on their wisdom teeth extraction needs."
The post can be read in its entirety at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2020/08/many-people-have-wisdom-teeth-removed-you-need-a-qualified-surgeon/. It explains the pros and cons of different oral surgeons and ends with a call for the patient to set up a consultation on removing their wisdom teeth. Only a one-on-one consultation can really create a specialized plan on how best to remove one's wisdom teeth.
WISDOM TEETH REMOVAL IN SAN FRANCISCO: DO NOT DELAY
Here is the background for this release. Many patients put off wisdom teeth removal until it's urgent. They are afraid of the pain, cost, and difficulties of wisdom teeth extraction (https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/wisdom-teeth/) and as well as of dental implants (https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/). Moreover, the current pandemic has discouraged many Bay Area residents from reaching out to oral surgeons for wisdom teeth removal. Yet one's wisdom teeth keep growing, and the time to have an oral surgeon inspect them is now. The best course of action is to reach out to a few oral surgeons for a consultation and then make a decision. As the posts argue, there is no single best oral surgeon. There is a best match for each unique patient which can be identified by doing one's homework.
ABOUT ORAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of oral surgery. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich can be available as an emergency oral surgeon in San Francisco also. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
