Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,119 in the last 365 days.

Newly Committed State Prison Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

A newly committed offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital.

The offender was hospitalized prior to being admitted to the state prison system and assigned to Central Prison on Sept. 15, per a court order signed by a Durham County judge on Sept. 14. The offender, who never physically entered a prison, died at the hospital on Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

He was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 20.

The offender was a male in his late fifties who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. They are found here

 

You just read:

Newly Committed State Prison Offender Dies after Testing Positive for COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.