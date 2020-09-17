Governor Signs POW/MIA Recognition Day in Florida Proclamation

September 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual POW/MIA Recognition Day in Florida Proclamation.

The annual observance, commemorated annually on the third Friday in September, is an opportunity to honor and recognize our brave service members who are classified as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.

The POW/MIA flag is flown daily over the Florida Capitol, rest areas along Florida’s Interstate Highways, and at Florida’s State Parks to honor POW/MIAs and their service.

