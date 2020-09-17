Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Points to Two Hall of Famers He’s Modeling His Game After

“I truly believe that with my God given ability and the work that I put in, that I can be special in all phases." - Saquon Barkley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley has shown that if he can remain fit with the New York Giants, he could be an all-time running back. As he begins his third season with the Giants, Barkley has unveiled the two running backs of the Hall of Fame for which he models his career.

“When you think of Walter Payton, if you see clips or highlights of his in-between tackles, outside tackles, catching, blocking, there are even times he’s throwing the ball. I’m not saying I can throw the ball as far as Walter Payton. I’m not hinting a trick play coming up,” Barkley said with a laugh, per Art Stapleton in NorthJersey.com.

Barkley has proven in his first two seasons the potential to be a flexible tool in the attack against New York. Barkley is attempting to hit the standard of both Payton and Faulk, considering his output so far in his career. Barkley came onto the scene as a rookie in the NFL after his outstanding college career at Penn State. He had added 2,028 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie campaign with the Giants.

“I truly believe that with my God given ability and the work that I put in, that I can be special in all phases,” continues Barkley. “All phases, not just one dimensional. That’s something that I’ve been working on. I want to be elite in running the ball. I want to be elite in outside the tackles. I want to be elite in pass pro. Be elite in catching the ball. Those are things that I truly believe I can be, and those are things I’m going to continue to work for and strive to be.”

In early 2019 the former Nittany Lion would sustain an ankle injury, forcing him to miss three games last season. Nevertheless, with 1441 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns, he nevertheless completed it. Barkley is ready to bounce back in a major way for the Giants, starting his third year in the NFL. And as the running back position in today's NFL is changing, the one-time Pro Bowler is trying to form his style into a couple of the all-time greats at his position.

