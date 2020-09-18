Artworks by Lichtenstein, Blanchard, Benton and others are in Neue Auctions' Fine Art & Antiques auction, September 26th

Antoine Blanchard (1910-1988) view of Paris at Porte St. Denis, measuring 24 inches by 26 inches (est. $5,000-$8,000).

Mosaic tile by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997) made in 1950 and included in the artist’s online catalogue raisonne (est. $30,000-$50,000).

The Cleveland School selection is topped by three examples from Clara Deike (1881-1964), an early devotee of Cubism. This work, titled Capri, is expected to sell for $3,000-$5,000.

The Missouri artist Thomas Hart Benton (1889-1975) will be represented with a lithograph titled Morning Train, a heart-wrenching image of a soldier heading off to war (est. $2,500-$4,500).