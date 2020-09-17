Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATE: Investigation of Shooting in Mayville, Wis.

MAYVILLE, Wis. –  The Mayville Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating a multi-casualty shooting that occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 in Mayville, Wis.

 

On September 16, the Mayville Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of an apartment complex on Horicon Street in the City of Mayville.

 

Three individuals were in a parking lot when a fourth individual, a 72-year-old white male, approached and the group argued. The man brandished a firearm and shot the three individuals and then shot himself.

 

The three victims are:

  • Female, White, age 53
  • Female, White, age 64
  • Male, Asian American, age 67

 

All four individuals involved were known to each other.

 

Lifesaving measures were performed, and all four individuals were transported by air to local trauma centers. All four individuals are expected to survive their injuries.

 

This incident has been contained and the public is not at risk.

 

Assisting Mayville Police Department and DCI in this investigation are Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Lomira Police Department, Theresa Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

 

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.

 

