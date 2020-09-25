YO2ZING: Collect Revenue From Monetization Disabled YouTube Channels
YO2ZING is a first global network that works with YouTube's creators, monetizes new content and collects money from monetization disabled YouTube channels.RIGA, LATVIA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yo2zing is a leading company on the market that works with YouTube's creators and the best way If YouTube channel is no longer eligible to monetize. The Yo2zing network is a leader in the aggregation of user generated content, which successfully operates in the video content monetization market.
Yo2zing offers YouTube's creators the most effective way to earn money from monetization disabled channels. Today Yo2zing is one of the largest media networks with over 2,000 channels. The Yo2zing network generates 800 million views every month and has over 150 million subscribers. New Yo2zing platform creators with several channels will now be able to see all their profiles within one Personal Account and not switch between many.
The Latvia office of the company has its own video and audio recording studios. A team of professionals in the field of video filming, editing and voice acting works on the production of content. The Yo2zing team also provides support services, tools for content creation, channel development, audience growth and monetization for network members (YouTube channels). Yo2zing team of specialists consult creators on channel development, organize collaborations, manage copyright claims and rights, give free access to music library and to a professional optimization toolkit.
Yo2zing - Monetization has been reinstated on your account!
Yo2zing
email us here
Anna Kalnina
6000861
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter