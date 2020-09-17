NDDOT to visit three reservations to issue Non-Driver Photo ID’s for voting

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will visit three tribal reservations to provide Non-Driver Photo Identification (ID) Cards that can be used for voting purposes.

The photo ID cards will be issued for North Dakota residents who do not have a driver license or a tribal identification card. The Non-Driver Photo ID Card provided at these locations will be free to the public if they are 18 and older.

NDDOT staff will obtain photos and documents at tribal locations. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the Photo ID card will be mailed to residents within 5 days.

Dates and times for Photo ID Events:

Spirit Lake Nation: September 23 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave N, Fort Totten.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe: September 28 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave, Fort Yates.

Mandan, Hidatsa, & Arikara Nation: September 29 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. – Location To Be Determined.

Documents needed to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card:

Must provide a Certified Birth Certificate, Court issued name change if applies (Certified Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree, Adoption Order) Social Security Card Proof of ND Resident Physical Address – documents listed below

Most current government issued property tax statement

Current mortgage, lease, rental document

Current homeowners/renters insurance policy

Current utility bill (electricity, gas, water, sewer, cable, recycle)

School/College Transcript issued within 6 months

Current financial statement (issued by financial institution, government entity, government regulated entity)

Current pay stub or statement from employer

Current vehicle insurance policy/statement

Current resident certificate or Tribal ID issued by a North Dakota Tribe with North Dakota resident address

Current formal resident statement issued by property owner/renter

Current relief Agency or Shelter Certification

The NDDOT is committed to safety and limiting spread of the coronavirus, therefore we recommend that residents wear personal protective equipment. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided at the event.

For questions about Photo ID events, please call the state Indian Affairs Commission office at 701-328-2428. For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to state website: vote.ND.gov .

Many driver license services such as change of address, replacements and more are available online at www.dot.nd.gov.

