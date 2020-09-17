Hoyer Statement on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act​​​​​​​

“Today, the Democratic-led House passed major legislation to protect women in our workforce. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which would require employers to make reasonable accommodations in work conditions for employees who are pregnant, will remove barriers for women in workplaces as they seek to balance their careers with family life. Too often, American women who work in jobs where manual labor is required are forced to choose between continuing in their careers or quitting to have children. That should never be a choice American women face, and this legislation will make it easier for women to continue moving up in their careers while making the choice to start a family.

“I want to thank Chairman Nadler of the Judiciary Committee for sponsoring this important piece of legislation, which I was proud to bring to the Floor for a vote. I also want to thank all those who came together to make it bipartisan in its passage. It now follows other legislation to secure women’s equality in our workforce and to help American workers get ahead, including the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for equal work, as well as measures to raise wages and protect workers’ right to organize. I urge the Senate to take up this bill and the others, which have been blocked by the Republicans who control the Senate, to provide peace of mind to so many women in our workforce that they will no longer have to choose between their careers or their families and to show American workers that their Congress will always be on their side.”