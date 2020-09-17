Locust Point Capital appoints Managing Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Bank, NJ – September 17, 2020 – Locust Point Capital, Inc., an asset management firm specializing in direct lending to the lower middle market in the seniors housing and care industry, announced that F. Donald Kelly III has been appointed as Managing Director. Mr. Kelly officially joined the firm on August 3, 2020.
“On behalf of our entire company, we are excited to welcome Don Kelly to Locust Point Capital” said Eric Smith, Founding Partner and CEO of Locust Point Capital. “We are pleased to have Don join our team with his industry relationship ties and 25 years of experience in structuring innovative capital solutions in the seniors housing and skilled nursing sector.”
“We look forward to the continued growth of Locust Point Capital with Don's influence and contribution to expand our lending programs, capabilities, and relationship-oriented operator base” according to Dan Contardi, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Locust Point Capital.
“I am thrilled to join such a deeply talented team, fantastic employee culture and a strong platform with the backing of committed institutional capital from our investor partners”, said Mr. Kelly. “Over the past few years, Locust Point Capital has developed into a highly reputable repeat lending partner to many industry operators. I look forward to working closely with our team to continue expanding our market reach, products and capabilities for our owner-operators.”
About Don Kelly
Mr. Kelly has more than 25 years of experience in the seniors housing and long term care industry, including banking and lending experience at Pacific Western Bank (CapitalSource Healthcare Finance), Merrill Lynch Capital Healthcare Finance, KeyBank Healthcare Finance and MonticelloAM originating, structuring and underwriting approximately $5 billion in transactions. Mr. Kelly also has operating company experience as an Executive Vice President at Covington Senior Living as well as debt advisory and mergers and acquisitions experience as a Managing Partner at Energy Court Capital. Mr. Kelly holds a Master of Business Administration from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and a B.B.A. in Finance from Valdosta State University.
About Locust Point Capital
Locust Point Capital, Inc., is an asset management firm specializing in direct lending and investing to seniors housing and care companies seeking flexible non-dilutive financing solutions. We bring a relationship approach to lending and form long lasting partnerships with borrowers, lenders, private equity, and sponsors. Our team has broad lending and investing experience in the seniors housing and care sector and our investment philosophy is built on providing the transparency, flexibility, and reliability that sophisticated investors demand.
