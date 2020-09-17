Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DATCP Increases Consumer Protection Service Access to Milwaukee Area

​​Release Date: September 17, 2020 

Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007, Ti.Gauger@Wisconsin.gov 

MADISON – In an effort to improve consumer access to consumer protection services in Southeastern Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has reallocated existing staff positions to be based in Milwaukee in an effort to better serve consumers in Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. Until in-person activity is deemed safe by public health authorities, these services will continue to be provided virtually wherever possible. If in-person contact is necessary, staff will wear masks and observe social distancing.

Staff based in Milwaukee will:

  • Provide information and education on consumer protection laws. 
  • Participate in community events.
  • Assist in outreach to area businesses to try and resolve consumer concerns.
  • Undertake investigations and enforcement actions related to fraud and deceptive business practices.
  • Assist consumers in finding identity theft resources.
  • Provide free presentations to the public via webinars, workshops, conferences, and stand-alone events.

Presentations are available to groups in southeastern Wisconsin including business and professional organizations, law enforcement agencies, seniors, clubs and civic organizations, students, military members, and general consumers on the following topics:

  • General consumer protection
  • Current scams and frauds
  • Scams that target seniors
  • ID theft and privacy protection
  • Data breaches: best practices to safeguard information
  • Home improvement
  • Landlord/tenant issues
  • Telemarketing scams
  • Scams that target military members and their families

"Having staff available in the Milwaukee area will allow for an increased understanding of the unique concerns of consumers facing issues in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Waukesha, and Washington counties," said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of DATCP's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Proximity will also allow for an increase in participation and responsiveness to requests for presentations, participation in community events, and resolving disputes in these communities."

Consumers across the state are encouraged to utilize DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 422-7128 or by email: DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov for information on current scams, consumer laws and publications, and how to file a complaint. Contact Consumer Protection when you have questions about topics such as: auto repair; deceptive advertising; home improvement; identity theft; landlord/tenant issues; telemarketing; or “too good to be true" offers. Organizations with an interest in informational presentations can contact DATCPWisconsinPr​ivacy@wisconsin.gov for more information.

