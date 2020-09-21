Funnel Media Group Sold to Susan Finch

In addition to production, training, hosting, we also stream live on Thursdays.

The Funnel Media Group that Produces Live Internet Radio/Podcast Programs has been Sold to Insider Susan Finch of Susan Finch Solutions

Taking the helm of a successful company I helped build from the ground up is exciting for me. I want to continue being a valuable resource to all of our hosts.” — Susan Finch

LYNDEN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 1, 2020 -- Lynden Washington -- The twelve-year-old Funnel Media Group (FMG) that produces live-streaming internet radio programs and follow-on podcasts has been sold for an undisclosed sum to Susan Finch of Beaverton, OR.

The predecessor of FMG started 12 years ago with a single podcast for the Sales Lead Management Association. Within a few years, SLMA Radio, as it was known, produced programming for B2B companies under the name SLMA Live. As SLMA Live grew, it evolved into the Funnel Media Group with the Sales Lead Management Association and its SLMA Radio program as a business unit of FMG. FMG, as a full-service podcasting agency, produces fourteen programs with 23 program hosts on the Funnel Radio Channel. The company also owns the B2B Podcast Directory.

Susan Finch has been associated with SLMA and subsequently the Funnel Media Group since before the launch of SLMA Radio. In December of 2019, Susan Finch was named Vice President of Operations. Finch has been a minority shareholder in the Funnel Media Group LLC., since 2014

James W. Obermayer, CEO of the Funnel Media Group, and founder of the Sales Lead Management Association said of Susan Finch, “Susan has been a driving force behind our success and we forecast that she and her team will greatly expand the Funnel Media Group. Finch as a unique talent and knowledge of social media, content creation, internet radio, and podcast creation. For the past two years, she has been an in-demand instructor for the Direct Marketing Association Northern California on the subjects of podcast creation and management and more recently for online event creation and management.”

Susan Finch said, “To have the privilege of continuing with these shows is exciting. I was so pleased to be able to help Jim build this from the ground up, starting with our first show, and then our first host, Jeanne Hopkins. I can’t wait to add to our list of shows and services. My team is so pumped to dive in full force.”

Jeanne Hopkins, CRO at SquadLocker said, “From the first moment we worked together, I knew Susan Finch would always bring the freshest ideas, protect our brand, and help us reach our goals. Every show I’ve produced with Funnel Media Group has been successful and fun. I’m looking forward to continuing to launch new award-winning podcasts with her in her new leadership role. Her team is the best.”

About Susan Finch

A marketing professional for decades, Susan Finch brings her diverse group of clients perspectives from many industries to expand their approach to reaching their target markets. Podcast production was a natural evolution not only for her services but for her training libraries her clients have come to rely on to keep their teams current, with humor and direct engagement. She’s known for resoundings, “and THEN!” attitude.

Obermayer will continue to be associated with FMG for an undisclosed period of time but lightheartedly promises to stay out of Susan Finch’s way. In addition, Obermayer said he is discussing the sale of the Sales Lead Management Association with several interested parties.

About the Funnel Radio Channel

The Funnel Media Group produces live-streaming internet radio programs and follow-on podcasts. Each program reaches listeners during a live broadcast, in their offices, cars, while exercising, or on vacation. Podcast replays are available for each show. Some shows on the channel include: Blink of an Eye, Revenue Rebels, Inside Inside Sales, Asher Longevity Institute, SLMA Radio, CRM Radio, Behind the Mic, The Multi-Purpose Room, Sales Pipeline Radio, Revenue Optimization Radio, Asher Sales Sense, Market Dominance Guys, and WVU Marketing Communications (West Virginia University). Interested program hosts are encouraged to contact producer Susan FInch at (360) 933-1259 or jobermayer@funnelmediagroupllc.com. Funnel Radio is a division of the Funnel Media GroupTM, LLC.

