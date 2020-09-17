Jewish Council of the Emirates Steps Out of the Shadows: “Shana Tova from the World’s Youngest Jewish Community”
Amid historic week of peace deals, the United Arab Emirates' burgeoning Jewish community extends its Rosh Hashanah wishes.DUBAI, UAE, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concluding an already-celebratory week in which leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed an historic peace agreement normalizing diplomatic relations, the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) has ushered in Rosh Hashanah with both a sense of hope and newfound permanence in the Middle East.
Returning to Dubai after witnessing the Abraham Accords’ signing ceremony on the White House South Lawn, JCE President Ross Kriel expressed the that the deal would have on the Emirates’ burgeoning Jewish community in the year ahead.
“Rosh Hashanah is always a day of celebration and remembrance, and to all of the JCE community’s supporters around the globe, these themes carry new meaning this year,” Kriel said. “Shana Tova from the world’s youngest Jewish community, and may the year ahead be guided by the beacon of light that was lit this week.”
Prior to JCE’s COVID-19-adapted Rosh Hashanah service in Duabi, the community will welcome His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, the U.A.E.’s Ambassador to the United States, for a virtual Rosh Hashanah address. Joining from Washington, Ambassador Al Otaiba’s role will reflect an unprecedented official state participation at a Jewish religious observance.
JCE’s Chief Rabbi, Yehuda Sarna, praised the U.A.E. for its open embrace of the first new Jewish community on the Arabian Peninsula in almost two centuries.
“For the Jewish community living in the Emirates, this is not just another Rosh Hashanah,” said Sarna. “We have finally stepped out of the shadows, and are proudly entering the Jewish New Year as a beacon of light –– and of hope –– for a future of interfaith coexistence in the Middle East. We pray that the year ahead builds upon the immense progress that has been achieved this week, and that we continue on a path to enduring peace.”
The Jewish Council of the Emirates is the representative body approved by the Jewish community of the UAE. The JCE constitution provides for our mission to advance the unity, welfare, standing and security of Jews residing in the United Arab Emirates and to contribute to the flourishing diversity and pluralism of the UAE.
