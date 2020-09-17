News Item

Statement of Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea on the Death of Former Chief Justice Russell Anderson

Posted: Thursday, September 17, 2020

The following is a statement from Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea: “Chief Justice Russell Anderson will be remembered with fondness and respect for his compassion, dedication and commitment to ensure that every Minnesotan has equal access to justice. While on the court, he led efforts to combat domestic violence, promote problem-solving courts that focus on rehabilitation, and enhance public access to court information. He was also a strong advocate for a fair and impartial judiciary. Russ led with integrity, intelligence, and thoughtfulness, and his judicial career was only paralleled by his many civic contributions. He was a humble leader, a close mentor to me, and an inspiration to many who now carry his lessons of respect and humanity forward in their careers.”Russell Anderson served on the Minnesota Supreme Court from September 1998 to June 2008. He served as chief justice from January 2006 until his retirement in 2008. Justice Anderson earned his juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota and later earned his Master of Laws degree from George Washington University. He worked in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the U.S. Navy in Washington D.C., in private practice in Bemidji, Minnesota, and as Beltrami County Attorney before joining the Ninth Judicial District Court bench, where he also served as chief judge until his appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court. In total, Justice Anderson spent 25 years on the District Court bench and serving on the Minnesota Supreme Court.