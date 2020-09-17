Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VTF&W Creates Webpage to Help Deer Hunters Understand New Regulations

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recently launched a new webpage to provide information and answer questions about changes to deer hunting regulations.   The webpage has a Frequently-Asked-Question section, video series, maps, calendars, PDF quick guide, and the department’s research and reasoning behind the changes.

“Now is the time most Vermont deer hunters are making plans for deer hunting,” said Wildlife Program Manager Adam Miller, “and there are many changes this year.”   “Some relate to buck hunting, bag limits, an expanded archery season, and allowing hunters of all ages to use a crossbow, just to name a few.  We are also very excited to offer Vermont’s first ever novice deer hunting weekend.” 

“We understand navigating this amount of new material can be challenging, so we’ve created a comprehensive webpage that outlines everything hunters need to know going into the deer seasons, which begin with the archery season on October 1.”

Anyone planning to hunt deer in Vermont this fall is encouraged to visit the new webpage to explore the materials that break down the new regulations and changes: 

https://vtfishandwildlife.com/2020-deer-hunting-regulation-changes

For help with questions about licensing, please  call (802) 828-1190 or by emailing ANR.FWLicensing@vermont.gov

To sign up for hunter education classes or questions about hunter safety, please contact our Hunter Education Program by calling (802) 828-1193 or by emailing HunterEducation@vermont.gov

For Immediate Release:  September 17, 2020

Media Contacts:  Adam Miller 802-777-2852, Nick Fortin (802) 793-8777

