Insurance Fraud Action Against Johnson & Johnson

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the Department of Financial Services has filed charges and initiated administrative proceedings against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - collectively, "Johnson & Johnson." These charges are the fourth set to be filed against opioid manufacturers arising from the ongoing DFS investigation into the creators and perpetrators of the opioid crisis.

"The opioid crisis has taken too many lives and New York State will continue to take action against those who helped fuel this public health catastrophe and bring a measure of justice to families who have lost loved ones," Governor Cuomo said. "Misrepresentation of opioids to consumers for profit is inexcusable and we will use every tool necessary to help ensure those responsible are held fully accountable."

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell said, "The opioid crisis has had a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities across the nation. DFS remains committed to protecting New York consumers and ensuring the integrity of the insurance industry."

Johnson & Johnson manufactured a number of opioid products in New York State, most notably Schedule II drugs Duragesic, a fentanyl patch, and Nucynta, a tapentadol drug. In addition, Johnson & Johnson controlled a large portion of the raw opioid supply chain through its patented "Norman Poppy," which at one point was responsible for up to 80% of the global supply for oxycodone raw materials.

The DFS Statement of Charges alleges that the Johnson & Johnson Respondents have had a long-standing and multi-faceted leading role in originating, supplying, facilitating, and actively creating a dangerous market for opioids for chronic pain treatment. Their efforts not only supported sales of their own branded opioids but also established under false and fraudulent pretenses an environment that amplified the medical community's acceptance of opioid prescribing, thereby increasing demand for its opioid-related raw materials.

DFS's allegations against the Johnson & Johnson Respondents include the following: