Wildlife Watcher Spotlight: Meet Karlie Pritchard

Name: Karlie Pritchard

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Occupation: Natural resources crew member for Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and AmeriCorps. I travel to different Virginia State Parks and fulfill natural resource projects, from tracking wildlife to wildland firefighting.

How did you get interested in wildlife viewing?

I got my love and passion for wildlife from my Dad, he’s like Dr. Dolittle. My family and I are all animal lovers, but while my brother and sister were infatuated with our pets, I was more interested in the creatures crawling up from the swamp in our back yard.

What do you love about wildlife viewing?

I love being in a place of raw, undisturbed nature, a quiet place where you can appreciate the native wildlife. When I see an animal in the middle of the woods, I wonder if I could be the first person that animal has ever seen, and what they’re thinking of me! It’s like a peaceful moment between myself and a wild animal where we’re both just trying to understand one another.

Do you have a group you wildlife view with?

My co-workers mostly, friends, family and often alone.

What’s been your most memorable sighting?

Every experience I have had with a sea turtle in the wild was a moment of pure bliss!

