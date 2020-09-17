Celebrate Better Breakfast Month with 5 Tips from a Pro
September is Better Breakfast Month and The Houstonian Club's registered dietitian is ready to celebrate with practical tips to pack more nutrition into your day.
Registered dietitian, Denise Hernandez recommends adding chia and flaxseed to your breakfast. Not only are chia and flaxseeds a good source of protein, but they are also high in fiber and Omega-3 fatty acids.
September is Better Breakfast Month and The Houstonian Club's registered dietitian shares practical tips to pack more nutrition into your day.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we get it, mornings are tough. Diet buzz words like intermittent fasting, Whole 30, and keto don't make choosing what to eat in the morning any easier. According to Denise Hernandez, M.S. in Nutrition, B.S. in Biological and Physical Sciences, R.D., L.D., starting your day with proper nutrition will fuel your body and help keep you energized. Studies from The American Dietetic Association have also shown that people who eat breakfast have lower obesity rates and higher intakes of micro-nutrients and fiber.
"The Houstonian Club emphasizes the importance of fitness goals and proper nutrition for optimal health. It might be tempting to sleep in, but eating a healthy breakfast is an easy way to keep your body feeling good throughout the day," says Hernandez.
Better Breakfast Tips
1. Protein - Start your day with protein to maximize your body's ability to use muscle building and repair efficiently. Aim for 15-30 grams of protein-based on your daily calorie intake. A high protein, nutrient-rich breakfast is a game-changer and will prevent mid-morning sugar crashes.
2. Variety - Balance your breakfast with a mix of protein, fats, fiber, and good sources of carbohydrates like oatmeal and whole grains.
3. Fiber - Add chia and flaxseed to your breakfast. Not only are chia and flaxseeds a good source of protein, but they are also high in fiber and Omega-3 fatty acids.
4. Eggs – The quintessential breakfast ingredient boasts 6 grams of high-quality protein and all nine essential amino acids. The nutrients don't stop there - they are also rich in choline and lutein, which are crucial for brain health.
5. Meal Prep – Make your mornings easier by meal prepping ahead of time. Bake your eggs and bacon in the oven and store them in the fridge for an easy breakfast option. Healthy pancakes are also an easy option to make ahead and freeze or keep in the refrigerator (see below for recipe).
Better Breakfast Month Photos Available Here.
No Flip Kodiak Cake Pancakes by Denise Hernandez, R.D., L.D.
Ingredients:
• 2 cups Kodiak Cake Flapjack and Waffle Mix
• 2 cups water or milk (for more protein, I use Mootopia nonfat milk)
• 2 eggs
• Optional toppings: strawberries, blueberries, chocolate chips, walnuts, almond slices, coconuts, etc.
Directions:
• Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
• In a large bowl, stir together mix, milk and eggs
• Spray a sheet pan with oil
• Pour batter into the sheet pan and sprinkle with your favorite toppings
• Bake for 15 – 18 minutes and allow to cool for 10-20 minutes
• Slice into 8 portions
• Store in the freezer wrapped in plastic wrap and in a large freezer bag or container for up to 3 months
• Thaw completely before serving
Nutrition Facts per Serving:
• 133 Calories
• 2g Total Fat, 0g Saturated Fat
• 235mg Sodium
• 17g Total Carbohydrates
o 3g Fiber
o 3g Sugar
• 12g Protein
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 (713) 680-2626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter