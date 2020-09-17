Learn how to make a longbow at MDC virtual program on Sept. 24

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Making a bow for archery hunting or target shooting is a craft that has a long history.

People can learn more about making a traditional longbow at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Introduction to Traditional Bow-Making,” a program that has both online and hands-on sessions. This program is for all ages, People can register for the program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174296

During the online portion of this program, which will be 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 24, MDC Regional Education Supervisor A.J. Hendershott will discuss the historical significance of archery, the long tradition of bow-making, and the types of wood used in creating longbows.

“I enjoy teaching this course because it opens up a forest full of opportunity for bow-making,” Hendershott said. “So many Missouri hardwood trees will make a great bow. This class is a fantastic introduction for those who are curious about how a wooden longbow is made.”

People interested in making their own bow can join MDC staff for hands-on bow-making sessions Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, 1.3 miles east of Winona at 20086 U.S. Highway 60. The bow-making portion of the program is designed for ages 18 and up. To take part in the hands-on bow-making sessions, participants must take the Sept. 24 virtual program. People can register for the Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 hands-on sessions at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174275

Social-distancing will be required between individuals and family units at this program. Participants are reminded to follow other current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick.

Have soap and hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others you may encounter.

People with questions about this event can e-mail MDC Conservation Educator Mary Beth Factor at MaryBeth.Factor@mdc.mo.gov. Information about this event and other upcoming activities at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center can also be obtained by calling 573-325-1384. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.