Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,113 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Growing Up WILD Workshop Scheduled for Educators This Fall

CONTACT: Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-6649 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 September 17, 2020

Concord, NH – Educators interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a two-part professional development workshop this fall. This first-ever remote Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children seminar is intended for instructors of children ages 3-7 and is designed to build on a child’s sense of wonder about nature, encouraging them to explore wildlife and the world around them.

The first segment of this training includes the completion of several self-paced online modules using Google Classroom. This virtual tutorial experience will be available for registered participants beginning on October 1.

The second part of this course is a live Zoom follow-up meeting that will take place at the end of October. Participants can choose from either October 28 (1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m.) or October 30 (9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.) and will receive the link to their selected Zoom session in the Google Classroom once they have completed their online coursework.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH, the cost for this workshop is only $5.00! Once registered, participants will receive an email with instruction outlining how to submit their payment. Official registrants will also be mailed the Growing Up WILD: Exploring Nature with Young Children curriculum book.

The workshop is limited to 50 people. To register for this workshop, visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=104.

Project WILD is an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.

You just read:

Virtual Growing Up WILD Workshop Scheduled for Educators This Fall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.