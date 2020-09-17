Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020 at approximately 1521 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: George Street, Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Steven Brown and Michael Duke
AGE: Brown: 32 and Duke: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VICTIM: Steven Brown and Michael Duke
AGE: Brown: 32 and Duke: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a dispute involving a knife on George Street in Orange, VT. Upon arrival Troopers identified the involved parties, Steven Brown and Michael Duke, both from Orange, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that during the altercation Duke punched Brown in the head, and Brown cut Duke in the abdomen area with a foldable knife. Both parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries and both declined medical treatment.
Brown was cited for Aggravated Assault, and Duke was cited for Simple Assault. Brown and Duke were both ordered to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 23rd, 2020 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648