Middlesex Barracks/ Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2020 at approximately 1521 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: George Street, Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Steven Brown and Michael Duke

AGE: Brown: 32 and Duke: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VICTIM: Steven Brown and Michael Duke

AGE: Brown: 32 and Duke: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a dispute involving a knife on George Street in Orange, VT. Upon arrival Troopers identified the involved parties, Steven Brown and Michael Duke, both from Orange, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that during the altercation Duke punched Brown in the head, and Brown cut Duke in the abdomen area with a foldable knife. Both parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries and both declined medical treatment.

Brown was cited for Aggravated Assault, and Duke was cited for Simple Assault. Brown and Duke were both ordered to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 23rd, 2020 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648