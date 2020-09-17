Middlesex Barracks/3 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303978

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/16/2020 at 1626 hours

STREET: U.S Route 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery St.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mitchell Brown

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alec Morris

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Rear End and Front End

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Tammy Cote

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Rear End

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/17/2020, at approximately 1626 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a reported 3 vehicle crash on U.S Route 2 in the town of Marshfield, VT near the intersection with Creamery street. Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Brown) was travelling east at approximately 35 mph when they did not see vehicle #2 stopped in the roadway in time to break. Vehicle #1 crashed into the rear end of vehicle #2, which pushed vehicle #2 into vehicle #3. Operator #2 (Morris) and Operator #3 (Cote) stated they were stopped in the east bound lane of U.S Route 2 waiting for another vehicle to turn. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash, all operators were wearing their seat-belts and no airbags were deployed.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Following too Closely T23 VSA 1039

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov