Middlesex Barracks/3 Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303978
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/16/2020 at 1626 hours
STREET: U.S Route 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creamery St.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mitchell Brown
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant Front End
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alec Morris
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monroe, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Rear End and Front End
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Tammy Cote
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate Rear End
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/17/2020, at approximately 1626 hours, the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to a reported 3 vehicle crash on U.S Route 2 in the town of Marshfield, VT near the intersection with Creamery street. Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Brown) was travelling east at approximately 35 mph when they did not see vehicle #2 stopped in the roadway in time to break. Vehicle #1 crashed into the rear end of vehicle #2, which pushed vehicle #2 into vehicle #3. Operator #2 (Morris) and Operator #3 (Cote) stated they were stopped in the east bound lane of U.S Route 2 waiting for another vehicle to turn. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash, all operators were wearing their seat-belts and no airbags were deployed.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Following too Closely T23 VSA 1039
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov