Gazprom Export Further Extends Functions of the Electronic Sales Platform

Gazprom Export External Communications

+7 812 646-16-63

comm@gazpromexport.com

Gazprom Export LLC continues to develop its Electronic Sales Platform (ESP). From September 7, 2020, new types of trade instruments are available here.

In addition to existing products, the ESP now offers new instruments with geographical and volume flexibility: the former allows several delivery points to choose from, while the latter allows supply volumes to vary on a daily basis. Besides, the ESP introduced contracts linked to different energy carriers and gas indexes. The ESP interface has also been updated, to make working with new products easier.

“The results of trade with existing instruments indicate that the Electronic Sales Platform is highly demanded by the market. Even within today's challenging environment, the ESP continues its confident development by offering its clients new competitive products, " – notes Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova.

Background

The Electronic Sales Platform of Gazprom Export LLC is designed to physically sell natural gas to the European consumers, in addition to supplies under existing mid-term and long-term contracts. Gas sales through the ESP started in late September, 2018. By 9 September 2020, the total sales volume via the ESP exceeded 40 bcm of gas.

 

