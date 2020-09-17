CLOSE IT SUMMIT REIMAGINES ENGAGEMENT AND PURPOSE IN PANDEMIC AND THE FUTURE

The Close It Summit DistributED is a new organization supporting the transformation of Close It.

The Close It Summit today announces it is both an in-person conference next May 2021 in Santa Fe – and an online community of leading education and workforce problem-solvers that will launch via the DistributED model on October 29, 2020. The global online community will be known as Close It DistributED, powered by the DistributED practice of Content Evolution LLC formed by federation members Jamai Blivin and Kevin Clark.

“The celebrated Close It Summit becomes a valuable ‘both/and’ for our participants,” says Jamai Blivin who founded Close It eight years ago as part of Innovate+Educate. “Close It DistributED will create new connections and produce outcomes as we gather leading educators and workforce professionals across the globe.

Close It DistributED will feature new Ideation Hubs for people to meet, learn and work together to imagine real-world solutions for the disruptions and simultaneous opportunities facing learning and workforce today. Every week beginning October 29 and leading up to the Santa Fe Summit May 2021, people will hear from leaders and innovators– and collaborate on solutions that will be presented in person in May.

Powered by DistributED – Close It is reimagining itself. DistributED is an advisory service and interactive community platform dedicated to reimagining and transforming conferences, events, meetings, and tradeshows (CEMTS) to being a “both/and” – gatherings that are designed to surpass only in-person or only online. DistributED founders Blivin and Clark both have decades of experience in large-scale meetings and executive advisory groups.

“DistributED designs put people first before applying technology or previous-era meeting formats,” says Kevin Clark. “DistributED designs are collaborative and engaging, with strong intention to overcome staging spectacles and watching screens in favor of collaboration, engagement, and action.”

DistributED opens the imagination and frees clients from previous constraints around people coming together for conferences, meeting, events and trade shows (CEMTS). The DistributED practice encourages thinking about small groups coming together to solve real problems facing a professional community. DistributED supports a model for organizations, leaders, and professionals to meet in the place, time and environment that works best for them. DistributED creates CEMTS that boost attention and reduce fatigue. DistributED uses advanced design thinking to reframe what’s possible at the intersection of people and enabling technology.

“We are excited about what DistributED will do for the future of the Close It Summit. What has been missing from conferences for years is the continuation of the community and time/opportunity for true knowledge sharing. DistributED flips the previous conference and event models into communities of knowledge, outcomes and action,” says Blivin. “Conferences are expensive and actually leave out some of the key people attending that can contribute. We are excited to engage more people with this new model.”

For more information about CLOSE IT Summit: www.closeit.org

For more information about DistributED: www.distribut-ed.com