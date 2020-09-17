Sagacious IP Collaborates with Paperflite to Drive Superior Content Experiences for its Clients

Sagacious IP has joined hands with Paperflite to enable safe discovery and seamless consumption of content for its clients and staff.

GURUGRAM, INDIA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, an award-winning IP research solutions provider begins its partnership with Paperflite, a market leader in content experience software as the chosen platform for content and sales enablement.

With the help of Paperflite, Sagacious IP plans to empower customer-facing teams to find the right content, create personalized content microsites to share relevant content via secured channels, and track client engagement with Sagacious content to help move conversations forward.

Delivering superior buying experience to customers across every touch point is a core part of Sagacious IP’s ethos. Communicating the company’s proposition to prospects and clients throughout the sales cycle, followed by a content-driven customer success process is considered critical to achieve customer delight. Sales content forms the foundation upon which Sagacious IP’s sales advisors engage with prospects.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the new partner to the Sagacious ecosystem and introduce new tools that make it incredibly easy to integrate and extend the value of our content to our prospects and customers around the world,” stated Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP.

Faiz also added that “Content-first sales enablement is all about making it easier for clients to access and experience the knowledge of Sagacious IP. This is achieved with Paperflite which allows our Intellectual Property services marketing and sales teams to create, manage, discover, and deliver the right content to the customer. This partnership will provide our end customers with an unequivocal experience to consume Sagacious’ content like never before. Sagacious IP & Paperflite together strive to optimize the effectiveness of our content efforts and drive more engagement.”

Speaking about Paperflite being chosen as the content enablement partner of choice for Sagacious IP, CEO of Paperflite, Vinoth Kumar said that “We are very thrilled to work with Sagacious IP. Their relentless focus to ensure clients have a great experience interacting with their staff was evident from the first conversation. Content today is the single biggest connector between internal client teams and customers. Having access to information to be efficient in customer engagement has never been more important. Yet, finding the right content in the right context to make a successful sales conversation is difficult. Paperflite solves exactly that for Sagacious IP.” He further adds, “Paperflite is enabling a better version of client engagement for Sagacious IP and that Paperflite’s tech allows client engagement specialists to understand exactly how each prospect is interacting with content, their behavior and intent so they can create tailored follow-on conversations at the right time.”

Through this partnership, Sagacious IP will be transforming the way the sales and marketing teams engage with their content and how clients experience and consume the content shared with them.

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

About Paperflite

Paperflite is a market leading content experience platform to manage all your sales and marketing content with ease. With Paperflite, you empower your customer-facing teams to find the right content, create custom microsites to share content via secured channels, and track how prospects engage to help move your sales forward. For more information visit: https://www.paperflite.com