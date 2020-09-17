Simpl.rent Announces Partnership with iDenfy to Help Landlords Screen Prospective Tenants without Hassle

The partnership between these two firms aims to help property owners choose a verified tenant without wasting too much time and money.

KAUNAS, KAUNO RAJ., LIETUVA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpl.rent is a renowned and fast growing Poland-based technology company that makes it easier for landlords to screen prospective tenants remotely, without requesting sensitive details, which might cause them GDPR compliance risks.

The company offers a complete verification service that includes verification of payment history, earnings, and, crucially, identity. In short, the company offloads the responsibility of property owners identity verification needs., Simpl.rent also makes it easy for tenants to get the right rental property without going through a frustrating and time-consuming process.

iDenfy, one of the renowned identity verification providers in Lithuania, provides Simpl.rent with a robust, AI-enabled identity verification solution that helps tenants go through a quick and frictionless verification process. The potential tenants can complete their identification checks on a mobile or desktop computer.

iDenfy is renowned for offering a real-time identity verification solution that combines liveness detection, ID verification, and face recognition - all in one. With iDenfy's advanced solution, Simpl.rent can create a full tenant profile (containing all the necessary information) within a few minutes.

“We are really satisfied with our partnership with iDenfy. Our customers love the simplicity of our user experience, and they frequently cite the ease of the identity verification process as one of the key contributors to this. The landlords who use our product can also immediately see the value in clearly seeing if a tenant is who they claim to be, without storing any sensitive data themselves. I’m excited to see this partnership grow as we become the de facto tenant verification service in the Polish market”, said, Tom Littler, Chief Product Officer, Simpl.rent.

iDenfy, on the other hand, is also very pleased with this partnership. Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, "We feel proud that we are into partnership with Simpl.rent, and we firmly believe that our advanced identity verification solutions will help them provide their customers with a great experience. We will offer all the available identity verification solutions so that they can win the trust of more property managers and landlords across Poland.”

It seems that the partnership between these two renowned entities is going to have a positive impact on the overall rental real estate industry as well. This association shows that an in-depth identity verification can be conducted without relying on face-to-face interactions. It will inspire other landlords and property managers to invest in remote identity verification solutions, which is exceptionally important in the current situation.