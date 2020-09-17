Demand Sage Raises $3 Million For Spreadsheet-based RevOps
Boston-based company secures funding for spreadsheet-based data analytics suite, featuring automatic data syncs with SaaS toolsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand Sage (www.demandsage.com), a revenue operations platform built on Google Sheets, today announced that it raised a $3 million Seed round led by Eniac Ventures and Underscore VC. Demand Sage unlocks the power of a company’s SaaS data by seamlessly compiling SaaS revenue data into spreadsheets. This enables turnkey reporting capabilities that help companies automate their revenue operations and analytics.
The company is led by the founders of Localytics, the mobile analytics & messaging company that was acquired by Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in February 2020.
“The business intelligence tools we built at Localytics had an outsized impact on growth for large enterprises,” says Demand Sage Cofounder & CEO Raj Aggarwal. “However, a traditional business intelligence stack was cost prohibitive for small and mid-sized companies. Demand Sage bypasses the need for this infrastructure by automatically pulling data and upleveling your reporting directly in Google Sheets.”
Demand Sage is fully integrated with HubSpot and is one of its fastest growing apps. With just one click, Demand Sage’s no-code tools enable customized reporting and analysis.
“With every sales and marketing tool I’ve used, eventually you give up and export data to a spreadsheet to dig into the numbers,” says Vinayak Ranade, CEO of Drafted. “Demand Sage is like having a Google Sheets power-user that automatically makes the spreadsheets that you really want to see.”
In addition, Demand Sage unlocks data and intelligence not available in HubSpot. “The Report Library opened my eyes to data I didn't realize even existed,” says Kevin Heraly, Sales & Operations Manager at DriverReach. "Even better, Demand Sage makes it incredibly easy to visualize and manipulate data, and the insights we’ve gained have already impacted our bottom line.”
Demand Sage’s rapid early growth underscores the need for powerful and flexible spreadsheet-first intelligence tools. Expansion plans include adding ML-driven insights and integration with Salesforce and other SaaS apps. The base platform is completely free and takes minutes to set up. Find it on the G Suite Marketplace, HubSpot App Marketplace or at www.demandsage.com.
About Demand Sage
Demand Sage unlocks the power of your SaaS data by connecting it automatically to Google Sheets. This creates a live data workbench that features advanced one-click reports and no-code tools to customize reporting and analytics. Learn more at www.demandsage.com.
About Eniac Ventures
Eniac leads seed rounds in bold founders who use code to create transformational companies. Founded in 2010, Eniac Ventures is a leading institutional seed venture capital firm based in NYC and SF led by 4 partners who have founded and operated 10 venture backed startups. Eniac is named after the first automated computer, created at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering, where the founders met in 1995.
About Underscore VC
Underscore VC is a Boston-based venture capital firm backing bold entrepreneurs from Seed to Series A with an aligned community designed to fit each startup's unique needs.
