Road Closure I 89 S mm69

Traffic alert – I 89 S mm69

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston State Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Southbound mm 69 is closed in the area of mm 69 due to a tree down in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully