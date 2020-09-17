Road Closure I 89 S mm69
Traffic alert – I 89 S mm69
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston State Police
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Southbound mm 69 is closed in the area of mm 69 due to a tree down in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Samantha Sumner
Emergency Communications Dispatcher
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173