Man-o-war jellyfish have been sited at various locations from Napatree Point in Westerly to Westport, Massachusetts. Man-o-war look like a purple balloon floating in the water. Stings may be severe. Please avoid these and seek medical attention if stung.
The 2020 beach monitoring season has ended. Please come back after Memorial Day 2021, when water quality advisories will resume.
