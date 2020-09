H.Res. 908 – Condemning all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19 (Rep. Meng – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

H.R. 2694 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Rep. Nadler – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.