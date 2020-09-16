Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,906 in the last 365 days.

New opinion: Sept. 16

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.

To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions 

O'Keeffe v. O'Keeffe 2020 ND 201 Docket No.: 20190379 Filing Date: 9/16/2020 Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other) Author: Tufte, Jerod E.

Highlight: An award of spousal support is rehabilitative when it is ordered to provide the receiving spouse an opportunity to acquire an education, training, work skills, or experience to increase earning capacity or to become self-supporting.

Non-rehabilitative spousal support includes support ordered to equitably reduce a substantial income disparity that cannot be adjusted by property division or rehabilitative support.

You just read:

New opinion: Sept. 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.