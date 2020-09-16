New opinion: Sept. 16

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
O'Keeffe v. O'Keeffe 2020 ND 201 Docket No.: 20190379 Filing Date: 9/16/2020 Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other) Author: Tufte, Jerod E.
Highlight: An award of spousal support is rehabilitative when it is ordered to provide the receiving spouse an opportunity to acquire an education, training, work skills, or experience to increase earning capacity or to become self-supporting.
Non-rehabilitative spousal support includes support ordered to equitably reduce a substantial income disparity that cannot be adjusted by property division or rehabilitative support.