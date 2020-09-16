Debunking Eligibility Myths for Coronavirus Relief Grants

The Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application combines three different bills and a variety of eligibility components into one application. We’ve built this application to do most of the difficult thinking on the back end, and in doing so, we understand that has caused some confusion for applicants. Read this quick summary regarding eligibility and if you still aren’t sure, just go ahead and log in to begin the application – the first section of the application will assess your eligibility on the spot, letting you know before you continue on. This should only take 15 minutes of your time!

Assume that you are eligible! We know that interpreting the eligibility flowchart is confusing (trust us, we made it!) but we have built these programs to be as inclusive as possible. So, please head into the application with the assumption that there is funding available for you. If you have an agricultural or forest products business, you are likely eligible. Eligible sectors include farmers, commercial processors, commercial slaughterhouses, value-added food businesses, farmers markets, producer associations, and forestry products business. Check out the full list of eligible sectors and their definitions here. What is net profit? There are some misperceptions out there about whether business needed to have a net profit between March and August. Net profit only applies to SOME applicants; for others it is irrelevant. Need some help figuring out if you had a net profit? We’ve created this worksheet to help with that! The number of W2 employees refers to both owners and non-owners. This component also only applies to SOME, not all, applicants. Most businesses must be open at the time of application OR have a plan to reopen. Don't overthink this piece too much, just log in and give it a shot!

The application will automatically save when you complete a page and hit next, so if you don’t have a piece of documentation on hand, you can add it to your application at your convenience.

Email the Agency of Agriculture or clarification on eligibility, or assistance navigating the application.

Set up a time to meet with a Service Provider prior to September 18th for 1:1 assistance with your application.

