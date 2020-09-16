Prestigious Wellington, Florida Palm Beach Polo and Country Club Estate to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions

An aerial view of La Charente, located in the Bridle Path subdivision. Expertly designed, 2930 Hurlingham Drive's living room boasts views of the courtyard. The gourmet kitchen features two islands, a stunning vaulted wood ceiling, and chandeliers. Classically landscaped courtyard and sculpture gardens, which feature a 14th century fountain. Landscaped grounds inspired by French design with a covered walkway that wraps around the backyard.

Wellington, Florida Palm Beach Polo and Country Club Estate to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty

With Concierge Auctions, we are able to have control with an accelerated sale on our own terms and timeline, which is invaluable in today’s market.” — Carlene Ziegler, seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the prestigious Bridle Path subdivision of Palm Beach Polo and Country Club in Wellington, Florida and designed by Laszlo Wagner of the Landfall Group, 2930 Hurlingham Drive will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Thomas Baldwin of Equestrian Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $11.99 million, the property will sell with No Reserve October 20–22nd via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

"We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and to capitalize on our combined global reach in finding the perfect buyer for this showpiece property," stated Baldwin. “This isn’t an opportunity to miss— the property combines the best of both equestrian luxury and proximity to Palm Beach and Miami and all they have to offer.”

The old world meets the new in La Charente, a French-inspired estate located in the equestrian capital of the world. The sweeping property combines all the beauty of an historic French chateau with an open, modern floor plan and has the potential to become a treasured family compound. The gourmet kitchen features two islands, a stunning vaulted wood ceiling, and chandeliers. The massive master suite boasts beautiful French doors and a gorgeous en suite bath with two vanities and a freestanding tub. A charming turret is a perfect workout room or potential office space with abundant light right off of the master.

Outside, the classically landscaped courtyard and sculpture gardens impress and feature a 14th century fountain with a covered loggia with 18th century French antique fireplace. Other features include a separate, 2-bedroom guest home on property; spacious bedrooms; a covered walkway that wraps around the meticulously designed courtyard gardens; large outdoor patios; a private, heated pool; community amenities such as access to a putting green, golf course, and tennis courts; and a community clubhouse and fitness center—all less than 10 minutes to Palm Beach International Equestrian Center and 30 minutes to Palm Beach.

"La Charente is a masterpiece of design and it exudes a feeling of timelessness while offering every modern amenity, along with the privacy and exclusivity that comes with living in such a prestigious community. With Concierge Auctions, we are able to have control with an accelerated sale on our own terms and timeline, which is invaluable in today’s market," stated the seller, Carlene Ziegler.

Known for its equestrian facilities and competitions, Wellington plays host to jumping, dressage, and polo competitions throughout the year. 2930 Hurlingham Drive is just a stone’s throw from the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center where the celebrated Winter Equestrian Festival takes place from January to April. The estate is minutes away from several championship courses, the International Polo Club, and the Global Dressage Festival. Wellington is just west of Palm Beach, providing easy access to world-class golf, beaches, shopping, and culture.

2930 Hurlingham Drive is available for showings daily from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com