People can comment about proposed fee rules that require legislative approval
Idaho Fish and Game is taking public comment on a variety of proposed fee rules that would affect fees for refunds, hunter education, and more. Deadline to comment is Oct. 7, and people can comment via email to rules@idfg.idaho.gov or mail to Paul Kline, P.O. Box 25, Boise, ID, 83707.
All of these rules must be approved by the 2021 Legislature to take effect. Based on public comment, the Fish and Game Commission will decide whether to forward these rules to the legislature for approval. The fee rules have been in effect for some time but administrative procedure requires they be presented as new proposed rules for Legislative consideration.
The text of the proposed rules can be found in the September 16 Idaho Administrative Bulletin, Docket No. 13-0000-2000F.
The docket includes the following:
- The proposed rule that implements the $8 fee for hunter, archery and trapper education.
- Current code provides that nonresident, general season deer or elk tag fees may be refunded in certain circumstances. The proposed rule establishes a $50 processing fee for tag refunds, or a sliding scale for tag refunds under special circumstances.
- The proposed rule providing that overpayment of fees of more than $5 will be refunded and overpayment of fees $5 or less will be retained by the department.
- The proposed rule that provides a bond requirement for large commercial wildlife facilities of $50,000, or an amount equal to 10 percent of the total facility construction cost plus $2,000 per animal. This bond is meant to guarantee performance of license conditions and to reimburse the department for any costs incurred for cleanup of abandoned or closed facilities, removal of animals from abandoned or closed facilities, capture or termination of escaped animals, or disease control.
- The proposed rule that requires a $10,000 minimum surety bond for vendors that present an undue risk. This bond requirement ensures license vendors have sufficient coverage to ensure the department is fully reimbursed for license sales and mitigating undue risk that may otherwise be placed upon the department in the absence of such bonding.