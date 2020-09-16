Finalists Selected for Round Two of the Grow-NY Competition

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the 20 finalists selected to participate in round two of Grow-NY, a food innovation and agriculture technology business challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage and agriculture innovation cluster in Central New York, the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions. Finalists were chosen from a field of over 260 startups that applied to be part of the initiative. The Grow-NY region includes a broad 22-county swath that includes Upstate New York's farming community as well as several major urban centers, including Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca and Binghamton. Cornell University's Center for Regional Economic Advancement is administering the competition and New York State is providing funding for the Grow-NY competition through the Governor's Upstate Revitalization Initiative connected with the three regions - CNY Rising, Finger Lakes Forward and Southern Tier Soaring.

"New York State is committed to supporting our world-renowned food and agricultural industry," Governor Cuomo said. "Once again, the Grow-NY competition has attracted a group of diverse, innovative entrepreneurs who are ready to focus on finding new, innovative ways to further transform this critical industry. It is through targeted efforts like Grow-NY that we will continue to bolster these regional economies, fostering statewide growth as we work to build back better."

"The agricultural economy in New York continues to grow with increased investment in our farms and local products," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "The first round of the Grow-NY Competition was a success, and we are excited about the potential that these finalists for round two have to make the industry even stronger. These companies are developing ideas and plans to revolutionize the industry by transforming sustainability and improving the health and well-being of New Yorkers. I congratulate all of the finalists and winners of the competition, and we look forward to helping these innovative companies grow and thrive in New York."

In all, 264 startups applied from 27 countries including Argentina, Germany and Israel. In the U.S., 26 states were represented, including 98 entries from New York. 29 percent of applicants included a female founder and 32 percent included a founder from an underrepresented minority group. The 20 selected finalists will pitch their business plans at the Grow-NY Food and Ag Summit this November. Grow-NY will award a total of $3 million in prize money to seven winners. This includes a $1 million top prize, two $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes. The winner will be required to make a positive economic impact in the Grow-NY region by spurring job growth and connecting with local industry partners.

The 20 selected finalists include:

AgTrace, Florianopolis, Brazil - Provides a traceability solution that incorporates farming information and captures, stores and processes data while connecting stakeholders

ARPAC, Porto Alegro, Brazil - Creates and integrates heavy-lifting drones that apply pesticides in a fast and localized manner, with uniformity and precision

Asarasi, Katonah, NY - Recovers the wasted 97% maple water by-products of the maple industry, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional bottled water

brytlife foods, Kerhonkson, NY— Crafts sustainably sourced vegan artisanal cheese and yogurt with next level nutrition from 100% plants

Candidus, Hull, GA - Develops cost-effective supplemental lighting strategies and control systems for commercial greenhouse operations

Crystal Creek Organics, Rochester NY - Converts soluble phosphorous in liquid manure into a non-soluble, revenue-generating, solid by-product

FreshSource, Giza, Egypt - Empowers smallholder farmers by connecting them to fair, modern and transparent markets

Halomine, Ithaca, NY — Develops anti-microbial products to ensure the safety of our food supply

InnerPlant, Davis, CA - Genetically transforms plants into living sensors to increase yield and reduce agrochemical waste

Leep Foods, Rochester, NY - Grows premium organic mushrooms using regenerative soil methods on nutrient-enriched American hardwoods for consumers and restaurants

Nordetect, Copenhagen, Denmark - Provides rapid chemical analysis for nutrients in the AgriFood industry

Norwhey, Ithaca, NY - Transforms New York state's yogurt whey into delicious and sustainable alcoholic beverages

PittMoss, Ambridge, PA - Produces a next generation growing media that is proven to grow bigger, stronger plants than most peat-based mixes

PureSpace, Busan, South Korea - Extends shelf-life and improves food safety by decomposing ethylene gas, airborne mold, and viruses effectively and efficiently

Re-Nuble, New York, NY — Transforms food waste into industrial-grade, water soluble, organic hydroponic nutrients for soilless farming

Ripe.io, New York, NY - Provides a platform to access transparent and reliable information on the origin, journey, and quality of one's food

Simply Good Jars, Philadelphia, PA — Expands access to sustainable, restaurant quality meals in a convenient, pre-packaged format

SoFresh, Pleasant Prairie, WI - Manufactures a unique packaging material with an organic vapor to extend the shelf life of fresh bread

Soos Technology, Kidron, Israel - Mitigates male-chick culling by transforming male chickens into egg-laying females

Zetifi, New South Wales, Australia - Enables farmers to access fast and reliable connectivity across the entirety of their property

All finalists will receive:

Dedicated mentorship from a hand-selected business advisor;

Additional pitch training to hone their live pitches for the judges;

Business development support and workshops to connect them to potential partners and opportunities;

Networking introductions, business tours, and valuable appointments for finalist team representatives.

The Grow-NY Food and Ag Summit, which was held in Rochester attracted more than 900 attendees in 2019. To align with safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will be held virtually this year on November 17th and 18th. Finalists will still have the opportunity to pitch their business plans and answer questions from a live panel of judges. Attendees can also experience a symposium featuring a series of panels discussing the biggest issues facing the food and agriculture industry. Registration is now available, and the event is free and open to the public.

Judges will base final award decisions on the following five criteria:

Viability of Commercialization and Business Model - the potential for the entrant to generate revenue and maintain a cost structure that allows for a competitive and sustainable business, demonstrate technological readiness, or innovate to fulfill its value proposition;

Customer Value - the degree to which the entrant is providing something for which customers are willing to pay, and addressing a substantial market;

Food and Agriculture Innovation - the extent to which the entrant is pushing what's considered state-of-the-art in the food and agriculture industries, and contributing to Upstate NY's status as a global leader in innovation in these markets;

Regional Job Creation - the potential for creating high-quality jobs in the Grow-NY footprint; and

Team - the quality and completeness of the team and its readiness to deliver.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Eric Gertler said, "Round Two of the Grow-NY business competition has attracted quality startups and entrepreneurial talent from around the world to New York State—further dedicating efforts to deliver on agriculture innovation that will create jobs and grow the Finger Lakes, Central New York and Southern Tier economies."

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "The Grow NY competition highlights the diversity of the New York agricultural industry, with emerging businesses focused on critical areas, from high-tech solutions on the farm to food safety. This year has brought to light just how critical agriculture is to our communities and to our economy, and I congratulate these finalists on their innovation that will move the industry forward."

Central New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Randy Wolken, President & CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Deborah Stanley, President of the State University of New York at Oswego said, "New York State continues to be a global leader in the agriculture and food industries and this innovative competition represents yet another exciting investment in our community which will serve to bolster regional job growth. The REDC is working hard to support our agricultural base in Central New York ensuring the region continues to rise for years to come."

Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Co-Chairs Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Denise Battles, President of SUNY Geneseo said, "We are incredibly pleased to support another round of Governor Cuomo's Grow-NY competition which is working to connect local industry partners and mentors with these innovative entrepreneurs. Agriculture and food industries are key to moving the Finger Lakes Forward, ensuring that we advance and sustain a thriving regional economy for years to come."

Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Judy McKinney Cherry, Executive Director, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development and Dr. Kevin Drumm, President of Broome Community College said, "The locally designed Southern Tier Soaring Upstate Revitalization Initiative is laser focused on growing the agriculture industry, recognizing that it is an incredibly important part of our regions' continued economic success. The next round of the Grow-NY competition will help these forward-thinking innovators, bolstering our efforts to boost the regional economy for years to come."

To learn more about Grow-NY, visit grow-ny.com. To learn more about the Cornell Center for Regional Economic Advancement, visit https://crea.cornell.edu.

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today's announcement complements "Finger Lakes Forward," the region's comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The State has already invested more than $8.07 billion in the region since 2012 to lay the groundwork for the plan - investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture and food production, and advanced manufacturing. Now, the region is accelerating Finger Lakes Forward with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Governor Cuomo in December 2015. The State's $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion - and the region's plan, as submitted, projects up to 8,200 new jobs. More information is available here.

Accelerating CNY Rising

Today's announcement complements "Central NY Rising," the region's comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The State has already invested more than $6.3 billion in the region since 2012 to lay the groundwork for the plan - capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. Now, the region is accelerating Central NY Rising with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Governor Cuomo in December 2015. The State's $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion - and the region's plan, as submitted, projects up to 5,900 new jobs. More information is available here.

Accelerating Southern Tier Soaring

Today's announcement complements "Southern Tier Soaring," the region's comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development. The State has already invested more than $7.4 billion in the region since 2012 to lay for groundwork for the plan - attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving innovation. Now, the region is accelerating Southern Tier Soaring with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Governor Cuomo in December 2015. The State's $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion - and the region's plan, as submitted, projects up to 10,200 new jobs. More information is available here.