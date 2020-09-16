State Consolidated Plan – 2021 Annual Action Plan Public Input Session & Hearing

Note: Due to pandemic related issues, both the 2021 State Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan Public Input Session and Public Hearing will be conducted via an online Zoom teleconference.

The State’s Consolidated Plan is comprised of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Home Investment Partnerships (HOME), Housing Trust Fund (HTF), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Programs. The Consolidated Plan is a five-year planning document, consisting of a five-year strategic plan and annual Action Plan updates. The 2019 State of Oklahoma State Consolidated Plan marked the start of a five-year strategic plan cycle running until 2023.

General program information and relevant changes regarding the five (CDBG, ESG, HOME, HTF, HOPWA) programs covered under the 2021 State Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan will be presented at both the Public Input Session and Public Hearing. These public discussions are part of the overall State Consolidated Plan Citizen Participation process which is required annually in order to obtain continued program funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). Registration is not required. Written comments regarding the 2021 State Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan will accepted until December 1, 2020. Questions regarding the 2021 State Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plan can be addressed by phone or email to steven.hoover@okcommerce.gov or 405-227-3984.

Program Year 2021 Public Input Session

Location: Online Zoom Teleconference Meeting Link: https://okcommerce.zoom.us/j/92676714221 Meeting ID: 926 7671 4221

Dial by your location: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Date & Time: September 30, 2020, 2:00 PM

Location: Online Zoom Teleconference Meeting Link: https://okcommerce.zoom.us/j/92676714221 Meeting ID: 982 2449 2352

Dial by your location: +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Date & Time: October 29, 2020, 2:00 PM