Power 2 Win Empowerment Series
Power 2 Win Empowerment Series Trailblazer, Community and Faith Leader Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter Offers Hope in New SeriesCOLUMBIA, US, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During these challenging times, we all need strategies that provide coping skills and foster growth, enrichment, and development. That is exactly what businesswoman, philanthropist, and humanitarian Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter is delivering in her new Inaugural Broadcast, POWER TO WIN. The initial motivational series is entitled, the “REALITY OF RECOVERY.” It’s produced by C-Destiny Productions, LLC, and launches on Tuesday, September 22nd at 7:00 PM CST, on Facebook – Valerie Daniels-Carter, YouTube – Valerie Daniels-Carter, and on her website: www.ValerieDanielsCarter.com. Each segment of the series will be 30 minutes long and the series will last 8 to 12 weeks. Afterwards, the broadcast will tackle other timely, provocative, and relative topics.
A dynamic, successful woman herself, Dr. Daniels-Carter is perennially recognized as a savvy, accomplished businesswoman. She attributes her achievements to first, an unyielding belief and connection to God and secondly, to her fierce commitment to honesty, excellence, and hard work. She is a motivational speaker, as well as a flourishing author. Her experiences in the business world led her to write, “Your Business Is His Business” and “Anointed Offering or Tainted Sacrifice.” At this stage in her career and life’s journey, Dr. Daniels-Carter feels compelled to share her wisdom, truths, and her methodologies in an effort to inspire and support others.
Who: Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter
What: “Power To Win” Empowerment Series
When: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
Where: YouTube: ValerieDaniels-Carter
Facebook: ValerieDaniels-Carter
Web site: www.ValerieDanielsCarter.com
