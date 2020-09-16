Pathfinding REALTOR® Milagro Kuolt | Young Heart, Old Soul
The following press release provides insight on REALTOR® Milagro Kuolt.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s your 'nest,' not just a piece of property. Whether buying or selling, your transition deserves to be handled with care and expertise, allowing you to maximize opportunities in today’s market. Milagro recognizes that buying or selling a home is a pivotal moment in life. It is her mission to cultivate a memorable and exceptional experience through her clients’ endeavors.
She is recognized for her excellent customer service and she’s not afraid to do what is right regardless of monetary impact. Money is not the goal, she believes by doing the right thing, the universe gives back. She has the tenacity, integrity and dedication to get the job done right with her clients interest at the forefront. Milagro is recognized for her meticulous attention to detail. She performs a comprehensive market analysis and always does her due diligence to assure her clients are set up to win.
At the end of the day, Milagro Kuolt simply says, 'I love a challenge.'
Did I mention she's bilingual?! The name Milagro means miracle in Spanish and is deeply rooted in her upbringing and way of life. She spent many of her early years living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Her father owned, rented and sold his many villas. She grew up at his hip watching and listening to the transitions and negotiations. She realized then, Real Estate would be in her future as well.
Being bilingual has proven to be a major asset to her clients. Speaking another language has given her access to a major source of buyers that are often untapped by other agents. This is one of the many skills that makes her standout among others in the industry.
Her family instilled in her the importance of integrity and loyalty to the client. She is dedicated to continuing her family's legacy in her business with her father in mind. Her life's mission is to provide superior service and make sure her clients' needs always come first.
If you are interested in excellent service and expert advice, Milagro is the choice for you!
CONTACT:
MILAGRO KUOLT
REALTOR®
BRE 02095158
Phone: (206) 552-1415
Email: Milagro@kw.com
Website: https://milagro.kw.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/milagro-kuolt-74159a59/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/milagrokuoltrealty
Instagram: @milagrokuolt.realty
Keller Williams Beach Cities
830 S. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 200
El Segundo, CA 90245
