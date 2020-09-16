TheSmartHome.com is Available for Acquisition!
The Smart Home Industry Sales are Growing; Expected to Reach $135B by 2025
The allure of an exact match keyword name in a $78B industry speaks for itself; it is the most important decision an organization can make to improve visibility and gain significant market share.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need and desire by consumers to make their homes “Smart Homes” is driving many major companies to rush their products to market, all of which are designed to provide safety, security and convenience on how homes are managed. Already a $78B worldwide business in 2020, the industry is expected to reach $135B in revenue by 2025.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
Geocentric Media CEO Fred Mercaldo is the exclusive broker for TheSmartHome.com, and states, “In doing our preliminary research to identify the likely set of buyers for this great brand name, we were surprised to find the demand and popularity for Smart Home products and devices throughout the world is maturing quickly. As the entire world continues to grow with both internet availability (presently 60%) and broadband capabilities (83%), the products that are available are impressive; the ability to monitor your home, secure your home, control and monitor temperatures that will provide significant lower energy costs and decreased impact on the environment are all very desirable right now.”
While there are many startups entering the Smart Home space, existing companies that are in this emerging industry include Google with Google Nest, Alexa Built In, Sonos, Honeywell Home, Genie, Ecobee, August, LIFX, Schlage, Apple HomeKit; homebuilders embracing Smart Homes include Toll Brothers, Pulte Homes, Meritage, Lennar, and Shea Homes just to name a few.
As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand, just about everything within a home can be automated, and controlled by a smartphone, including devices, appliances, thermostats, audio and visual, home security systems and cameras, appliances, door locks, doorbells and more. While individual systems have been on the market for years, it is now possible to incorporate all system controls from one source.
Geocentric Media Inc specializes in the brokering of “geo domain” brand names (see LosAngeles.com), however occasionally when a special generic name becomes available, they agree to represent it. Mercaldo states, “The allure of an exact match keyword name in a $78B industry speaks for itself; it is the most important decision an organization can make to improve visibility and gain significant market share. Building a business around TheSmartHome.com will make sense for the right corporation. We look forward to placing this name with the right company as quickly as possible.”
