Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,919 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Applauds Environmental Board’s Commitment to Reducing Climate Change Impact in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf applauded the Environmental Quality Board (EQB) vote in favor of reducing carbon pollution from power plants. The EQB voted yesterday 13-6 in favor of the proposed regulation.

Under the proposed regulation, electric power plants that emit carbon dioxide will be required to obtain credits compatible with other states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a coalition of states that have a regional cap on emissions. Modeling from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) shows that participating in RGGI will decrease climate change causing carbon dioxide pollution as well as generate new jobs and reduce air pollution-related illness.

“As the numerous hurricanes that have hit the Gulf Coast and devastating wildfires in the west have shown, climate change is not going to wait. When I signed the executive order last year it was because I knew it was time to tackle this problem, and RGGI is part of that solution,” said Gov. Wolf.

Since taking office, Gov. Wolf has made it a top priority to reduce climate change impact in the commonwealth. He signed an Executive Order that directed DEP to begin a rulemaking process that will allow Pennsylvania to participate in RGGI.

A majority of Pennsylvanians support strong climate action and participation in RGGI helps make Pennsylvania a climate leader. The proposed regulation will be reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General and a public comment and participation period will be announced at a later date.

Electricity generation is one of the leading sources of carbon dioxide emissions in Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth is a leading emissions source in the country. The proposed regulation would reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 188 million tons between 2022 (when the regulation would go into effect) and 2030.

In addition, other benefits of RGGI for Pennsylvania include:

  • Reduce carbon emissions by 188 million tons
  • Increase of more than 30,000 jobs
  • Reduction of other air pollutants like SO2 and NOx
  • Avoiding 639 premature deaths from air pollution-related health issues

More information about RGGI can be found at www.dep.pa.gov/RGGI.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Applauds Environmental Board’s Commitment to Reducing Climate Change Impact in Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.