New Book Promises to Help Coaches Have Greater Impact to Reveal the Best in Others
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2RbaMEN
Revealing the Invisible shares 30 days of reflections from Mark’s 30 years of global coaching experience to help you consistently coach others to their best when their best is needed.
“Coaching is an investment in others based on the commitment to see them through success and failure, the highs and the lows,” says Mark. “My hope for you is that the book will be an encouragement in your role of influencing the life of another, and that it will enable you to be purposeful and intentional about the growth and success of those who have been entrusted to you.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Mark Hecht is a leadership coach and workshop facilitator with three decades of service in the chemical industry. His experiences span multiple cultures and locations in over 20 countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. His unique global exposure brings an insightful perspective of cultural diversity and individual uniqueness to his coaching and workshop experiences. As a coach, Mark is recognized for his ability to connect with leaders, investing in their journey to excellence, while also encouraging a focus on personal and professional purpose. His coaching workshops focus on the leader’s ability to connect with people and create coaching conversations that matter. Whether you are starting a leadership role for the first time or leading at the senior leadership level, Mark can help you learn to draw upon your unique talents to improve your leadership and personal effectiveness.
Since 1981 Mark and his wife Bonnie have lived in East Tennessee, where they raised five children. Today they find tremendous blessings in seeing their children live their lives, whether through the addition of grandchildren, “grand pups”, new careers, or new places they call home. For Mark and Bonnie, a growing and active family gives many reasons for hearts of gratitude. New friends have made recent years a special season in life for learning the art of friendship.
In 2016, with 25 years of global coaching stamped in his passport, Mark retired from Eastman Chemical Company and started Coaching Horizons to continue investing in the excellence of leaders. In 2019 he partnered with The Summit Companies in Bristol, TN as a leadership coach to focus on opportunities with local businesses and nonprofits. The Summit Center for Professional Growth was started in 2019 to provide leaders in the local area practical and valuable leadership skills. In addition to his global journeys, Mark has served on the board of Providence Academy, a local Classical Christian School, for 15 years.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2RbaMEN to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact mark@coachinghorizons.net.
Contact Info:
Mark Hecht
mark@coachinghorizons.net
Malia Sexton
Contact Info:
Mark Hecht
mark@coachinghorizons.net
Malia Sexton
