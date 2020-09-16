Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Yost applauds Big Ten's decision to bring back fall sports

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the decision today by the Big Ten Conference to allow The Ohio State University to safely resume fall sports on campus:

"The initial decision warranted further review – everyone wants the kids to be safe moving forward – but with comprehensive testing and medical protocols in place, the return to fall sports is a winning move.

While it took longer than I wanted, the decision to allow sports again at The Ohio State University and other member universities is the correct one. This was always about fairness and being equitable in the agreement between the conference and the universities. Going forward it’s my hope that the future of the Big Ten is always fought on the field and not in the courtroom.

Kudos to OSU President Kristina Johnson who stepped into her new role and showed exemplary leadership, instantly making a difference for the university."

