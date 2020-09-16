Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 17, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 16, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Columbiana

Village of Washingtonville

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Bedford

 

 Delaware

Wornstaff Memorial Public Library

 

 Geauga

Burton Township

 

 Knox

Berlin Township

 

 Licking

Village of Johnstown

 

 Lucas

Harding Township

 

 Mercer

Hopewell Township

 

 Miami

City of Tipp City

 

 Ottawa

Ottawa County Agricultural Society

 

 Ross

Buckskin Township

 

 Shelby

Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Summit

Village of Silver Lake

 

 Washington

Warren Township

 

 Wood

Wood County District Board of Health

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

