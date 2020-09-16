For Immediate Release:

September 16, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 17, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Columbiana Village of Washingtonville Cuyahoga City of Bedford Delaware Wornstaff Memorial Public Library Geauga Burton Township Knox Berlin Township Licking Village of Johnstown Lucas Harding Township Mercer Hopewell Township Miami City of Tipp City Ottawa Ottawa County Agricultural Society Ross Buckskin Township Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District Summit Village of Silver Lake Washington Warren Township Wood Wood County District Board of Health

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

