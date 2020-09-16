Murray named to lead Central Collections Unit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The R.I. Department of Revenue today announces the appointment of a new leader for its Central Collections Unit (CCU).

Edmund Murray, of Warwick, will lead the division formed in 2018 to recoup money owed to Rhode Island state agencies from delinquent court settlements, fees, and fines. Murray has served as senior counsel to the CCU since March 2019.

"I am pleased to announce the promotion of Ed Murray to the position of chief of the Central Collections Unit," said Mark A. Furcolo, director of the Department of Revenue. "We are lucky to have someone with Ed's experience to step up within the CCU to ensure its continued success."

The CCU assists Rhode Island state agencies in the collection of delinquent debts. The CCU's mission is to collect these debts owed to the State of Rhode Island in the most cost-effective manner while employing the highest professional standards. With a dedicated collections staff, the goal of the CCU is to standardize the collection process for greater efficiency while providing excellent customer service.

Before joining the Department of Revenue in 2019, Murray served as a staff attorney in the Civil Division of the Department of the Attorney General as the Legal Counsel to the Consumer Protection Unit, where he represented the Attorney General in hundreds of multistate matters and the State of Rhode Island in civil litigation cases. In this role, Murray initiated litigation on behalf of consumers, conducted intensive legal research, and negotiated settlements amongst other duties. Murray holds a bachelor's degree from Providence College and a juris doctorate degree from the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University.

Murray replaces K.C. Brody as chief of the Central Collections Unit, who has taken a position with the R.I. Human Rights Commission.